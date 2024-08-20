Hopewell Highway Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:HHILY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.19

Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited (OTCMKTS:HHILY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.19 and last traded at $2.19, with a volume of 869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.
Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Stock Up 14.4 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.88.
Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Company Profile
Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited, an investment holding company, develops, operates, and manages expressways in the People's Republic of China. The company operates toll-expressway projects comprising Guangzhou-Shenzhen Superhighway, Phase I of the Western Delta Route, Phase II of the Western Delta Route, and Phase III of the Western Delta Route.
