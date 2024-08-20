Horizons Wealth Management Buys 29,947 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Horizons Wealth Management raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,947 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Horizons Wealth Management owned 0.20% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:BSCU traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $16.75. The stock had a trading volume of 302,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,542. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $17.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.33.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.