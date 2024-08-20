Horizons Wealth Management Purchases 697 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Horizons Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 219.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 75.8% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 480.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $60.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,057,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,486. The stock has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.45. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $61.38.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

