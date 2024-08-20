Horizons Wealth Management Purchases 7,533 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

Horizons Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 134.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares during the quarter. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $20,243,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 232.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 941,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,774,000 after purchasing an additional 658,054 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3,376.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 632,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,667,000 after buying an additional 614,528 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,355,000. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 303.1% during the fourth quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 179,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after buying an additional 134,791 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.23. 206,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,514. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.13. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.21 and a 12 month high of $23.42.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.1294 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

