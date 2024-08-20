Horizons Wealth Management Sells 9,926 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE)

Horizons Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Free Report) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,926 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,507,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,973,000 after buying an additional 749,991 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 98,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 21,162 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 185,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 54,290 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 206,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 18,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 695,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,589,000 after purchasing an additional 399,823 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.95. The stock had a trading volume of 416,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,639. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $23.74 and a one year high of $24.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.93 and its 200 day moving average is $23.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.0999 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2024 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024. IBTE was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

