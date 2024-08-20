Horizons Wealth Management Trims Position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Horizons Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,781 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 2.6% of Horizons Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Horizons Wealth Management owned 0.19% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,125. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $20.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.03.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.082 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

