Howard W. Robin Sells 14,881 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) CEO Howard W. Robin sold 14,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $19,047.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 848,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,898.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.28. 1,099,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,947,603. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.66. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $1.93.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $23.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 195.02% and a negative return on equity of 107.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. Analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NKTR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nektar Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKTR. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $56,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 28,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.