INFINI RES FPO [I88] (ASX:I88) Insider Purchases A$96,000.00 in Stock

INFINI RES FPO [I88] (ASX:I88 – Get Free Report) insider Charles Armstrong bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.64 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of A$96,000.00 ($64,864.86).
INFINI RES FPO [I88] Stock Performance
About INFINI RES FPO [I88]
Infini Resources Limited engages in the exploration of lithium, uranium, and other critical minerals in Australia and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Burswood, Australia.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than INFINI RES FPO [I88]
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Columbia Sportswear: A Turnaround Story That’s Gaining Ground
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Lowe’s Stock: Hold Now, Buy it When it Dips
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- ZIM Shipping Stock Soars as the Industry Shows a Bottoming Trend
Receive News & Ratings for INFINI RES FPO [I88] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INFINI RES FPO [I88] and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.