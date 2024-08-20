Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.34 and last traded at $21.28. Approximately 1,240 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 3,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.21.

Informa Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.04.

Informa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.1448 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Informa’s payout ratio is 82.47%.

About Informa

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic research company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers digital content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and online platforms that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

