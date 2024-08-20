Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY) Shares Acquired by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 0.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 231,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,506,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PMAY stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $34.71. 17,657 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $570.29 million, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.22.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

