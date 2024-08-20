Insider Buying: Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) Director Purchases 25,500 Shares of Stock

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) Director John A. Bartholdson purchased 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $218,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,939,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,331,502.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Bioventus Trading Up 2.5 %

BVS stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.20. The stock had a trading volume of 473,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,761. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $649.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 0.84. Bioventus Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $8.68.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $151.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.70 million. Bioventus had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bioventus during the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bioventus during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bioventus during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bioventus during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, GSG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 26,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BVS shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Bioventus from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Bioventus from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

