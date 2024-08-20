Insider Buying: Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN) Insider Acquires C$68,986.75 in Stock

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN – Get Free Report) insider Brookfield Corporation bought 3,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$19.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$68,986.75.

Brookfield Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 9th, Brookfield Corporation purchased 9,700 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$26.42 per share, with a total value of C$256,274.00.

On Thursday, July 25th, Brookfield Corporation acquired 1,871 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$19.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,251.61.

On Friday, July 19th, Brookfield Corporation purchased 12,500 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$27.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$340,625.00.

On Friday, July 12th, Brookfield Corporation acquired 334 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$19.99 per share, with a total value of C$6,675.52.

On Friday, July 5th, Brookfield Corporation bought 3,591 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$18.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,948.72.

On Friday, June 28th, Brookfield Corporation purchased 1,911 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$18.93 per share, with a total value of C$36,167.01.

Shares of TSE:BBU.UN opened at C$27.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.48. Brookfield Business Partners LP has a 1 year low of C$16.86 and a 1 year high of C$31.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$27.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.92%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

