Insider Selling: Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Sells 1,250 Shares of Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,843.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 1.6 %

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.36. 4,930,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,083,176. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.82. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.93 and a fifty-two week high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on EW shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

