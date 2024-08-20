Insider Selling: Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Director Sells 200 Shares of Stock

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) Director Gillian Beth Zucker sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total transaction of $30,498.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,582.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

HLI traded down $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.38. 271,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,935. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.67 and a 1 year high of $154.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.36.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22. The firm had revenue of $514.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.70 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 264.5% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 194.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

HLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 target price (up previously from $139.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.25.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

