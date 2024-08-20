Insider Selling: Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Director Sells 200 Shares of Stock

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) Director Gillian Beth Zucker sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total transaction of $30,498.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,582.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Houlihan Lokey Price Performance
HLI traded down $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.38. 271,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,935. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.67 and a 1 year high of $154.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.36.
Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22. The firm had revenue of $514.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.70 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.
Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Houlihan Lokey
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 264.5% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 194.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
HLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 target price (up previously from $139.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.25.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Houlihan Lokey
About Houlihan Lokey
Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Houlihan Lokey
- Trading Halts Explained
- Columbia Sportswear: A Turnaround Story That’s Gaining Ground
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Lowe’s Stock: Hold Now, Buy it When it Dips
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- ZIM Shipping Stock Soars as the Industry Shows a Bottoming Trend
Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.