Insider Selling: Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) EVP Sells 18,714 Shares of Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) EVP Mark Neumann sold 18,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $1,405,047.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,876. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,394. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $84.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of -65.46 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.95.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $161.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.74 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ITCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITCI. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $811,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $7,735,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 962.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 44,188 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 779,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,851,000 after buying an additional 209,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,744,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,723,000 after buying an additional 191,416 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

