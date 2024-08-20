inSure DeFi (SURE) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $446,651.79

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. One inSure DeFi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. inSure DeFi has a market capitalization of $87.91 million and $446,651.79 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, inSure DeFi has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

inSure DeFi Profile

inSure DeFi is a token. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. inSure DeFi’s official message board is insureteam.medium.com. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. inSure DeFi’s official website is insuretoken.net. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling inSure DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00328128 USD and is up 3.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $446,660.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as inSure DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade inSure DeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase inSure DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

