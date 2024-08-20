Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG) PT Raised to $11.00 at Benchmark

Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Benchmark from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Intchains Group Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:ICG opened at $5.84 on Friday. Intchains Group has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $14.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.04 million, a PE ratio of -58.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Intchains Group Company Profile

Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. The company also offers ancillary software, hardware, and other products. It serves distributors. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.

