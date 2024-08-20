Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Legacy Capital Group California Inc.

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 104.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,316 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,435 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Intel by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 11,461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 7,385 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,185 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on INTC shares. Benchmark downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 26th. Hsbc Global Res cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Intel from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $765,576. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Price Performance

INTC stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.99. 84,082,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,514,273. The stock has a market cap of $89.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05. Intel Co. has a one year low of $18.84 and a one year high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

