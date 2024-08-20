Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.72

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.72 and last traded at $7.65, with a volume of 330221 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.52.

Several research firms have commented on INTR. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.80 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 1.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 11,949 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 301.9% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 101,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 32,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $346,000. 22.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking and spending, investments, insurance brokerage businesses. The company's Banking & Spending segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

