Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Short Interest Down 8.2% in July

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the July 15th total of 2,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 894,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 76.6% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 0.9 %
IBKR opened at $121.95 on Tuesday. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52-week low of $72.60 and a 52-week high of $129.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.70. The company has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.81.
Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.33.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Interactive Brokers Group
Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.
Further Reading
