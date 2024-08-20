Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Short Interest Down 8.2% in July

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the July 15th total of 2,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 894,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 76.6% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 0.9 %

IBKR opened at $121.95 on Tuesday. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52-week low of $72.60 and a 52-week high of $129.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.70. The company has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.81.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.33.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

