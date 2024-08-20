International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,594 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up 1.7% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBM. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. HTLF Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.93.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,789,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,315,806. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $135.87 and a 1 year high of $199.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $180.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.14.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.