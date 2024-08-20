International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the July 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.46, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average of $4.16. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $4.63.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 197.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ICAGY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.00.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

