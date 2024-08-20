International Distributions Services plc (IDS) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 22nd

International Distributions Services plc (LON:IDS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of IDS stock opened at GBX 340.80 ($4.43) on Tuesday. International Distributions Services has a 1-year low of GBX 209.82 ($2.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 350 ($4.55). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 333.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 290.20. The company has a market cap of £3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,700.00, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

International Distribution Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters.

