Internet Computer Trading Down 1.5% Over Last Week (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 20th. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for $7.28 or 0.00012263 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a market cap of $3.42 billion and $54.63 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00037869 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00006802 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00008055 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004140 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000561 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 522,127,679 coins and its circulating supply is 469,190,437 coins. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

