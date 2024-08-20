InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Trading 0.5% Higher

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.12 and last traded at $9.11. 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.07.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.62 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.04 and a 200 day moving average of $9.31.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent?REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution?through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within?markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies,?sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement?an efficient portfolio management structure, and?offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

