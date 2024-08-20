Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) Shares Acquired by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Free Report) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNQI. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 4th quarter worth $457,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,582,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 6,752 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PNQI stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $41.28. 61,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,766. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $28.84 and a 12-month high of $42.23. The company has a market capitalization of $776.89 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.76.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Company Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.