Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Position Lowered by Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2024

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. reduced its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGXFree Report) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,095 shares during the quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PGX. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1,074,842.8% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,707,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,937,000 after acquiring an additional 6,707,019 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,694,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,376,000 after purchasing an additional 857,423 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,380,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,162,000 after purchasing an additional 219,855 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2,034.9% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,439,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,182,000 after buying an additional 2,325,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,027,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,083,000 after buying an additional 191,636 shares during the period.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

PGX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,804,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,492,417. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.68. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.06.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

