Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading Down 0.5%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $478.55 and last traded at $478.63. Approximately 9,875,142 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 40,729,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $481.27.
Invesco QQQ Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $474.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $452.36.
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.7615 dividend. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
