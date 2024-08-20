Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV) Stake Cut by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. owned 0.28% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after buying an additional 8,692 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,033,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 32.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $409,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of RFV traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $114.46. 5,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,717. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.28. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF has a twelve month low of $90.95 and a twelve month high of $121.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.47.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (RFV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Pure Value index. The fund tracks a fundamentally weighted index of US-listed value companies. RFV was launched on Mar 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

