Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Terreno Realty (TRNO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Terreno Realty (NYSE: TRNO):

8/16/2024 – Terreno Realty had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $57.00.

8/13/2024 – Terreno Realty had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $65.00 to $72.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

8/13/2024 – Terreno Realty was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/12/2024 – Terreno Realty had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $60.00 to $68.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Terreno Realty Price Performance

Shares of TRNO traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $67.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,850. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.89. Terreno Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.42 and a fifty-two week high of $69.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Terreno Realty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.08%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terreno Realty

In other news, President Michael A. Coke sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.53, for a total transaction of $513,975.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 402,164 shares in the company, valued at $27,560,298.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP John Tull Meyer sold 6,145 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.64, for a total value of $421,792.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,988 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,216.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Michael A. Coke sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.53, for a total transaction of $513,975.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 402,164 shares in the company, valued at $27,560,298.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,643 shares of company stock worth $1,277,581. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 7.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the second quarter worth $573,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after buying an additional 8,336 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 175,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,374,000 after buying an additional 40,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 44,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 14,386 shares during the period.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

