Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on APA (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 23,094 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 21% compared to the average volume of 19,028 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,498,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,233,493. APA has a fifty-two week low of $26.81 and a fifty-two week high of $46.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 3.26.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. APA had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 32.66%. The business’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that APA will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in APA during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,050,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in APA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $383,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in APA during the 4th quarter valued at $664,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in APA by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 45,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in APA by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APA. Barclays decreased their price target on APA from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on APA from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Evercore ISI lowered APA from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of APA from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.27.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

