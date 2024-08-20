Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 35,574 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 97% compared to the average daily volume of 18,046 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kohl’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth $501,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Kohl’s by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 197,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KSS shares. StockNews.com lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.44.

Kohl’s Price Performance

NYSE KSS traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.87. 902,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,573,954. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.18. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.95.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.28). Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.65%.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

