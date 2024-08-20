iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Sets New 1-Year High at $48.60

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.60 and last traded at $48.59, with a volume of 5051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.52.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.48 and a 200-day moving average of $47.09.

Get iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 610.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 968,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,636,000 after acquiring an additional 832,636 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,525,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,498,000 after purchasing an additional 164,508 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,159,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 41,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Management now owns 492,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,084,000 after buying an additional 38,661 shares during the period.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.