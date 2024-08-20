iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Shares Up 3.2%

iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.74 and last traded at $34.70. 3,905,247 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 31,220,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.62.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the second quarter worth about $31,000.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

