iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Riverstone Advisors LLC

Riverstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 24.1% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $39,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615,287 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,128,876,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,083,439,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 109.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,265,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,770 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4,197.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,193,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,438 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $562.42. 1,755,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,077,161. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $568.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $548.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $527.81.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
