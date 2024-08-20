iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Decreased by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,008 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 21,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10,195.1% in the fourth quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 260,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,016,000 after buying an additional 257,528 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,521,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,494,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,901,410. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $120.74. The stock has a market cap of $81.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.12.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.