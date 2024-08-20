iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Shares Sold by Horizons Wealth Management

Horizons Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAGG. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EAGG traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.23. 208,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,693. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.07 and a 1 year high of $48.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.76.

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

