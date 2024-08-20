iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Acquired by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,740,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 174,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,600,000 after acquiring an additional 92,803 shares during the period.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

FALN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.04. 162,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,752. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.12 and a 1-year high of $27.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.49.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.1385 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

(Free Report)

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.