iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.16

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.16 and last traded at $24.14, with a volume of 310971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.10.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 13,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between December 31, 2026 and December 16, 2027. IBDS was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

