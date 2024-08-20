iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Shares Purchased by Horizons Wealth Management

Horizons Wealth Management raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Free Report) by 270.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,908 shares during the quarter. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 6,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 24,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 10,131 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:IBTH traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.47. 135,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,661. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.10. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $22.60.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0751 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%.

(Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (IBTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2027 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027. IBTH was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.