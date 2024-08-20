iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWC. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 45.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $74,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $82,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $203,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWC traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,306. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.21. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $90.70 and a 1-year high of $130.75.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

