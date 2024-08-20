iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJK. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 959.2% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 210,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,587,000 after buying an additional 191,032 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 17,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,217,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,304,000 after purchasing an additional 63,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 392.6% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,809 shares during the period.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of IJK stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,174. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.63 and a 1-year high of $93.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.90.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
