Jinho Doo Sells 10,703 Shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Stock

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) Director Jinho Doo sold 10,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $132,717.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,071.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hope Bancorp Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.14. 515,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,031. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.04.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $116.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.27 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hope Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 60,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 167,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 32,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 105,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HOPE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Hope Bancorp from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Hope Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

Further Reading

