Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) were down 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.10 and last traded at $5.11. Approximately 758,453 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 5,551,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on JOBY. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JOBY

Joby Aviation Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.33.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 7,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $37,399.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,561 shares in the company, valued at $337,639.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Joby Aviation news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 7,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $37,399.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,561 shares in the company, valued at $337,639.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kate Dehoff sold 5,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $39,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 199,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,031.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 329,442 shares of company stock valued at $1,629,875 over the last quarter. 32.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at $1,644,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 114,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 10,367 shares during the last quarter. 45.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.