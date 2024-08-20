Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 367,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,561 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.05% of Johnson Controls International worth $24,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.5% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 156.9% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 366,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,480,000 after acquiring an additional 224,000 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.1% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 65.2% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $77,033.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,901,741.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,892 shares of company stock valued at $197,011 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.31.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.30. 1,782,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,338,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.47. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $75.36.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.92%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

