Jon Springer Sells 35,173 Shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Stock

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) Director Jon Springer sold 35,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $722,101.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 473,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,729,146.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Universal Insurance Stock Performance

UVE traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,638. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.98 and its 200-day moving average is $19.15. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $22.38. The firm has a market cap of $588.11 million, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $380.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.09 million. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 21.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Universal Insurance Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.10%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 424.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 17.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 11.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in Universal Insurance by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 58,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

