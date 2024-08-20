JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target to $45.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 44.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AFRM. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America upgraded Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Affirm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.97.

Shares of Affirm stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,557,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,009,148. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 3.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 12.94 and a quick ratio of 12.94. Affirm has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48.

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,275 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $249,497.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,961.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFRM. Quarry LP bought a new position in Affirm during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 154,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 30,360 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Affirm by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,219,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Affirm by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

