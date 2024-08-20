JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Price Target to $199.00

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $199.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FI. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Fiserv from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fiserv from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.25.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Fiserv

Fiserv Stock Performance

NYSE:FI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.96. 272,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,495,721. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.52. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $169.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total value of $3,716,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,350,427.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,800 shares of company stock valued at $11,655,728 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,720,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,147,305,000 after acquiring an additional 417,459 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,840,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,011,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,078 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $960,592,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $927,298,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $900,674,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.