Jtc Plc (OTCMKTS:JTCPF) Short Interest Update

Jtc Plc (OTCMKTS:JTCPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the July 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 107.0 days.

JTC Stock Performance

JTCPF opened at C$13.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.14. JTC has a 52 week low of C$7.68 and a 52 week high of C$13.77.

Get JTC alerts:

JTC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients. The company operates in two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

Receive News & Ratings for JTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.