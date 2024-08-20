Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.82.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.94. 1,100,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,828,313. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $171.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.01.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.